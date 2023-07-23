 MP Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Chhindwara, Ratlam; Light Drizzle To Continue In Entire State
According to the officials of the Meteorological Department, many systems are currently active in the state whose effect can be seen in the form of heavy rain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
MP Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Chhindwara, Ratlam; Light Drizzle To Continue In Entire State | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy rains in several parts of the state including Chhindwara, Betul, Burhanpur and Ratlam on Sunday. The period of light drizzles will continue in the entire state. On Saturday, Sidhi recorded the highest rainfall of 45 mm from 8.30 am to 3.30 pm. 

According to the officials of the Meteorological Department, many systems are currently active in the state whose effect can be seen in the form of heavy rain. The maximum temperature recorded in Bhopal on Saturday was 31.2 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at night was 23.0 degree Celsius.

On Sunday morning, Bhopal woke up to light drizzles after it stopped  raining on Saturday night. After it stopped raining on Saturday, there was an increase in the temperature. 

32.6 mm Rainfall In Indore On Saturday

Saturday witnessed, 33 mm rainfall in Dhar, 32.6 mm in Indore, 29 mm in Ujjain, 24 mm in Chhindwara, 20 mm in Khargone, 19 mm in Narsinghpur, 19 mm in Narsinghpur, 18.6 mm in Jabalpur, 12 mm in Pachmarhi, 10 mm in Seoni, 8 mm in Satna, seven in Guna. Rain has been recorded up to 5.4 mm in Khajuraho and 5 mm in Betul.

Heavy Rains In These Districts

In its forecast, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the entire state, especially in Chhindwara, Betul, Burhanpur and Ratlam. There will be heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Balaghat, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Damoh, Vidisha, Raisen, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Barwani, Jhabua, Indore, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna and Ashoknagar.

