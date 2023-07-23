Indore: Heavy Rain Inundates Many Parts Of City

Juni Indore Railway Over bridge | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With heavy rainfall in the city for the second consecutive day, many low-lying areas and major roads were inundated.

The city received over 42 mm (1.6 inches) of rain from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Saturday, turning major portions of BRTS (Vijay Nagar and Sathya Sai squares), link road from Bengali Square to Bypass, Luv Kush Square into pools, giving a torrid time to commuters during the evening rush hour.

With 1.6 inches of rainfall on Saturday, the total rainfall of the season increased to 519.7 mm (20.4 inches). There was intermittent rain with varying intensity in different parts of the city on Saturday morning, and after a break in the afternoon, there was heavy rain in the evening.

The officials of the regional meteorological department said that similar weather conditions will prevail in the city on Sunday and there will be moderate to heavy rainfall.

“The monsoon trough is active and runs to the south of its normal position. It passes through Jaisalmer, Deesa, Ratlam, Betul, Chandrapur, Kondagaon, Gopalpur and thence southeastwards to north Andaman Sea. A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Rajasthan and northeast Gujarat region in lower tropospheric levels,” the weatherman said.

Madhumilan Square | ANANDSHIVRE

Under its influence, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on July 22. This is causing moisture incursion in the state and causing the pre-monsoon showers,” met officials said.

However, the rains failed to provide any relief to the denizens from the rising temperature and humidity as the temperature remained one degree Celsius above normal at 30.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature remained normal at 23 degrees Celsius.

The humidity on Saturday morning was 90 per cent and it was 95 per cent in the evening.

Regal Square | ANANDSHIVRE

Roads Turn Into Rivulets, Low-Lying Areas Submerged

Driving on city roads, which were submerged in water, remained the most difficult task for the commuters and traffic snarls compounded their woes further.

The BRTS, like always, was one of the most-affected roads. Rainwater had gathered in the motor vehicle lanes of the BRTS, which gave trying times to the commuters.

The traffic flow was low but still jams were witnessed almost on all roads due to water logging. It was hard to drive on roads, which were filled with rainwater and it was difficult to anticipate how deep the potholes are.

Similarly, low-lying areas like Ekta Nagar, Juni Indore, MR10 Bridge, Alok Nagar, Palhar Nagar, Prajapat Nagar, Malviya Nagar were flooded.

Satya Sai square | ANANDSHIVRE

Lakes Filling Up Fast

With continuous rainfall in the city, not only Yeshwant Sagar Lake, but other lakes, too, such as Sirpur, Bada Bilawali and others are also filling up fast as the water level is swiftly increasing in these lakes

Lake Water level on July 22 Capacity

Yeshwant Sagar 17.6 ft 19 ft

Badi Bilawali 24.4 ft 34 ft

Chhoti Bilawali 6.0 ft 12 ft

Bada Sirpur 11.6 ft 16 ft

Chhota Sirpur 13.1 ft 12.2 ft

Limbodi 2.0 ft 16 ft