Indore: One Year Rigorous Imprisonment To Dairy Owner After 14 Years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It took the legal system 14 years to sentence a dairy owner to one-year rigorous imprisonment for selling adulterated curd.

The accused, Sanjay Khandelwal, was caught selling adulterated curd in 2009 by a team of food safety officers who raided his dairy shop in Malharganj and collected samples.

According to food safety officer Manoj Raghuvanshi, Sanjay Khandelwal, owner of Shivam Shree Dairy Malharganj Indore, has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under Section 7/16 of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954 for selling, storing, and manufacturing adulterated curd.

He said that inspection of the dairy was done in the presence of firm owner Sanjay Khandelwal by FSO Subhash Khedkar.

“Curd and other milk products were found stored for sale after manufacture. The sample of curd was taken by the food inspector to check the standard levels and was sent to state food testing laboratory, Bhopal for examination.

According to the test report received from the laboratory in Bhopal, the sample of curd was adulterated. After deliberation, the case was presented before the Special Court, Municipal Corporation, Indore in which the accused was found guilty,” Raghuvanshi said.

