Woman Among 3 Held With Liquor Worth ₹1.79 Lakh In MP's Indore

Woman Among 3 Held With Liquor Worth ₹1.79L In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state Excise Department launched a crackdown to curb illegal liquor sale and supply during Anant Chaturdashi festival and arrested three people including a woman for carrying/selling liquor illegally in the city, an officer said on Sunday.

On the instruction of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, liquor worth Rs 1.79 and two two-wheelers were seized. In Balda Colony, a team led by excise sub-inspector Meera Singh caught a man carrying a box of foreign liquor on a two-wheeler near Regional Park.

Accused Suraj Chauhan has been booked under relevant section of the Excise Act and the seized liquor and vehicle are valued at around Rs 89,320.

Similarly in Palasia area, two separate actions were taken under the leadership of Inspector Priyanka Rani Chaurasia with guidance from Controller Devesh Chaturvedi and Deputy Controller Manoj Agrawal.

50 bottles of country liquor were recovered from a house from Vinoba Nagar. On Old Palasia Road, a two-wheeler carrying a box containing country liquor was seized and accused Ravi Tinga was arrested.

The officials said that the liquor and vehicle are worth about Rs 90,600. The department said such actions show strict steps are being taken against illegal liquor trade in the city.