 MP News: Central Board Of Direct Taxes Chief Directs Preparations For Income Tax Act 2025
CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal has directed authorities to begin preparations for the implementation of the Income Tax Act 2025, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026. All stakeholders have been asked to thoroughly study the new Act and align their work accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Central Board Of Direct Taxes Chief Directs Preparations For Income Tax Act 2025 | File Pic

Agrawal was speaking at the concluding session of the two-day 22nd All India TDS Conference and Principal Chief Commissioners’ Conclave held here on Friday.

The conclave discussed key issues related to the Income Tax Department, including appeal disposal, timely completion of assessment proceedings, budget collections, arrear and current demands. Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax and all Commissioners of Income Tax (Administration) from across the country attended the event.

article-image

The participants also deliberated on organising a nationwide outreach programme on the Income Tax Act 2025, which will replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961, from April 2026.

Infrastructure requirements for Income Tax Officers across the country were also reviewed.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) Lalit Krishna Singh Dahiya.

