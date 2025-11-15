 Madhya Pradesh November 15, 2025, Weather Updates: 21 Districts Under Cold Wave Alert Inlcuding Bhopal, Indore; Shahdol Records Lowest @ 7.2°C
Fresh snowfall in the Himalayan states has intensified cold winds blowing toward the plains. Experts explain that when icy winds move southwards, temperatures fall sharply. On Thursday-Friday night, Shahdol recorded the coldest temperature in the state at 7.2°C, the lowest of the season so far. Shivpuri followed with 8°C.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
File Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh woke up to a sunny sky yet cooler morning on Saturday. The wave has swept across the state, leaving many regions shivering. Cities in the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, Gwalior, and Jabalpur divisions are also experiencing icy winds and a significant drop in temperature. 

Bhopal has been under cold wave conditions for the past 7 days.

Weather expected on Saturday

The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for Indore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, Shahdol, Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur on Saturday.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Senior meteorologist Surendran said that a cold wave alert has been issued for several cities on 15 and 16 November. A slight relief is expected from 17 November.

Fresh snowfall in the Himalayan states has intensified cold winds blowing toward the plains. Experts explain that when icy winds move southwards, temperatures fall sharply. A high-pressure system (anti-cyclone) formed near Rajasthan has pushed these cold winds further down, carrying them from the desert region to cities like Bhopal and Indore.

On Thursday-Friday night, Shahdol recorded the coldest temperature in the state at 7.2°C, the lowest of the season so far. Shivpuri followed with 8°C.

article-image

In other major cities:

Bhopal: 9.6°C
Indore: 8.2°C
Jabalpur: 9.4°C
Gwalior: 10.5°C
Ujjain: 11.8°C

Other districts also saw low temperatures: 8.2°C in Chhatarpur (Naugaon) and Rajgarh, 8.6°C in Umaria, 8.8°C in Rewa, 9.5°C in Chhindwara and Malajkhand, and 9.6°C in Mandla.

Areas with possibility of cold wave

Areas with possibility of cold wave | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in coming days

As predicted earlier, the second week of November has brought a major drop in temperatures, especially in the Gwalior - Chambal region, which directly receives cold winds from the north. Historically, Gwalior once recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C in November 56 years ago, while Ujjain touched 2.3°C about 52 years ago.

