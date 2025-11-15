MP News: Toll Free 1950 Line Opened For Special Intensive Review Complaints | Shutterstock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voters facing problems during Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls can now call toll free number 1950 for information and solutions, said Chief Electoral Office (CEO) officials in Bhopal.

Political parties have complained that SIR began with half preparedness, leaving voters struggling.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon, while reviewing SIR work, directed Collectors, District Returning Officers and ERO offices to set up help desks operating from 8 am to 8 pm to guide voters.

He asked all Electoral Roll Officers to ensure 100 percent distribution of Enumeration Forms (EF) and speed up digitalisation.

Districts with below-average distribution must resolve problems faced by Deputy District Election Officers.

Areas with network issues require regular monitoring and volunteers should be engaged to support SIR tasks.

Jadon also instructed EROs to maintain steady communication with Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to address ground-level issues.

Congress has alleged that BLOs lack adequate Enumeration Forms and face mobile network problems while uploading information, which is slowing SIR work.