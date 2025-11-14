MP News: 'Jo Shak Tha Wahi Hua... 62 Lakh Vote Kate,' Veteran Congress Leader Digvijay Singh Reacts To Bihar Elections Trends Showing Clean Sweep By NDA, Alleges Vote Theft

MP News: 'Jo Mera Shak Tha Wahi Hua,' Veteran Congress Leader Digvijay Singh Reacts To Bihar Elections | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the trends of the Bihar election showing clean sweep by BJP-led NDA, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh expressed serious concerns about the EVM machines and alleged irregularities in the voting process.

The veteran said, “Jo mera shak tha wahi hua. 62 lakh vote kate, 20 lakh vote jude, usme se 5 lakh vote bina SIR form bhare bada diye gaye. Adhikansh vote gareebon, daliton, alpsankhyak varg ke kate. Us par EVM par to shanka bani hui hai…(What he had suspected earlier has now happened. Around 62 lakh voter names were removed from the list, while 20 lakh new names were added, out of which, he claimed, 5 lakh votes were included without filling the mandatory Special Inclusion Request form."

"जो मेरा शक था वही हुआ। 62 लाख वोट कटे 20 लाख वोट जुड़े उसमें से 5 लाख वोट बिना SIR फॉर्म भरे बड़ा दिए गए। अधिकांश वोट गरीबों के दलितों के अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के कटे।उस पर EVM पर तो शंका बनी हुई है।"

He further alleged that the majority of the deleted votes belong to poor, Dalit and minority communities. Singh also reiterated his long-standing doubts about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“EVM par to shanka bani hui hai ....(The suspicion over EVMs still remains),” he said while commenting on the results.

"If the NDA wins more than 140 seats, then it would be only due to manipulated voter lists and manipulated EVMs."



Earlier on November 12, Singh had made another statement, “If the NDA wins more than 140 seats, then it would be only due to manipulated voter lists and manipulated EVMs.”

More reactions from political leaders are expected as the counting progresses.