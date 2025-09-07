 VIDEO: 'Sab Sanatani Milenge...' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri; Announces Cancellation Of Agra Gathering
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The religious gathering of Bageshwar Dham priest Pandit Dhirendra Shastri in Agra was cancelled on Sunday due to security concerns after a huge crowd of devotees gathered at the venue.

Speaking to the media, Shastri said the event was postponed on the advice of the administration because of the heavy rush of devotees. 

He added that from November 7 to November 16, he would undertake a foot march in the Braj region to demand that India be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra,’ to raise awareness about saving the Yamuna river, and to unite Hindus.

He said he would appeal to the chief ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand to clean the Yamuna so that its holy water could again be offered to Lord Krishna.

Watch video here:

article-image

'Sab Sanatani Milenge'

Shastri further stated that, “Sanatan ka arth hai….Sanatan ka matlab hai jiska na aadi hai aur na ant hai. Teen hazaar varsh poorv koi rehta tha, to sirf Sanatani rehte the. Isliye jitne bhi mazhab ke log yahan reh rahe hain, yadi vah apne purvaj khangalen, to unke sabhi purvaj Sanatani milenge. Aur asli Muslim to doosre deshon mein hain, yahan to sirf converted Muslim hain….(Sanatan means eternal - that which has no beginning or end. Thousands of years ago, only Sanatanis lived here. If people trace back their ancestors, they will find that all were Sanatanis. The real Muslims are in other countries, while those in India are converted Muslims.)

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Targhar ground but was shifted to Raj Devam Garden on Fatehabad Road due to heavy rainfall. 

Organisers had made passes mandatory for entry, but the overwhelming crowd forced the administration to cancel the programme.

