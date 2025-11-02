 MP News: Congress State President Jitu Patwari Blames Govt For Women Taking To Liquor
Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Sunday blamed the state government for growing tendency of liquor consumption among women, saying the administration’s policies were encouraging addiction rather than prevention.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Sunday blamed the state government for growing tendency of liquor consumption among women, saying the administration’s policies were encouraging addiction rather than prevention.

His remarks came after a video surfaced showing BJP MP Janardan Mishra saying during a programme that “now girls have also started taking liquor.” The Congress shared the clip on social media, targeting the BJP.

When asked about Mishra’s statement, Patwari said, “This is not about politics. Protecting young generation from alcohol and drug abuse is our priority.

The BJP government is ruining the youth by setting a revenue target of Rs 17,000 crore from alcohol.”

article-image

Speaking about the Pachmarhi training camp, Patwari said the Congress brainstorming session, beginning Sunday, would include detailed discussions on key issues such as the Special Investment Region (SIR).

He said that newly appointed district presidents would be trained in the party’s ideology, policies, and organizational structure. The training, he said, is a crucial step following the organization-building campaign to strengthen the party at the district level.

