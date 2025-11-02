 MP High-Voltage Drama! Youth Climbs 150-Foot Tower, Stays There For 16 Hours In Ashoknagar Demanding Marriage With Girlfriend -- Video
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
MP High-Voltage Drama! Youth Climbs 150-Foot Tower, Stays There For 16 Hours In Ashoknagar Demanding Marriage With Girlfriend -- Video | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): High voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar on Sunday, when a 22-year-old man climbed a 150-foot mobile tower demanding to marry his girlfriend.

According to information, the incident took place in Chanderi’s Pandari village of Ashoknagar district.

The man was identified as Shailendra, a resident of Bamor Kala in Shivpuri district. 

It is said he climbed the tower around 7 pm on Saturday and stayed there for nearly 16 hours. 

He refused to come down unless the girl he wanted to marry was brought to the spot and their marriage was arranged immediately.

Check the video here:

Shailendra threatened to jump 

Throughout the night, family members, relatives and local officials tried to persuade him to come down. However, Shailendra repeatedly threatened to jump if his demand wasn’t met.

Police and administration officials stayed on-site throughout the night, continuously trying to talk him down.

At one point, his mobile phone battery ran out, after which another man climbed halfway up the tower to hand him a charged phone so that communication could continue.

Finally, around 12:30 pm on Sunday, after hours of counseling and assurance from the administration, Shailendra agreed to come down safely. 

Police have taken him into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.

Officials said the youth’s dramatic protest created a major stir in the area, with locals gathering near the site throughout the night to witness the high-voltage scene.

