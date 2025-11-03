ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After Team India's Historic Victory |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district is celebrating the Women’s World Cup 2025 win a little more than the rest of the country, cheering for local player Kranti Gaud’s strong performance in the final.

Kranti’s father, Munna Lal Gaur, said with pride, “My daughter had vowed to return only after winning the World Cup - and she fulfilled that promise. Kranti and all the daughters of India have made the nation proud.”

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by defeating South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final and becoming world champions.

Chhatarpur’s star Kranti Gaud’s strong performance contributed significantly to India’s victory.

As soon as India entered the final, excitement spread across Ghuwara

Big screens were set up in several places for people to watch the match together.

One such screen was placed outside Kranti’s house where her family and neighbours gathered to cheer for her.

The moment India was crowned world champion at midnight, fireworks lit up the sky and the entire town erupted in joy.

‘She said she will win‘

In Chhatarpur, special prayers and rituals were performed at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple for India’s victory. As soon as the final ended, colourful fireworks filled the night sky, celebrating the victory.

Kranti’s brother, Mayank, travelled to Mumbai to watch the final match, while the rest of the family watched it on the big screen at home. Neighbours gathered from evening till midnight.

Kranti’s elder sister, Roshni Gaur, along with family members, offered prayers at the village temple for India’s win. Their mother was seen in tears - tears of joy and pride for her daughter.