 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After Team India's Historic Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After Team India's Historic Victory

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After Team India's Historic Victory

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by defeating South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final and becoming world champions.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After Team India's Historic Victory |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district is celebrating the Women’s World Cup 2025 win a little more than the rest of the country, cheering for local player Kranti Gaud’s strong performance in the final.

Kranti’s father, Munna Lal Gaur, said with pride, “My daughter had vowed to return only after winning the World Cup - and she fulfilled that promise. Kranti and all the daughters of India have made the nation proud.”

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by defeating South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final and becoming world champions. 

Chhatarpur’s star Kranti Gaud’s strong performance contributed significantly to India’s victory.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday: Reports
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday: Reports
Kranti Gaud To Receive ₹1 Crore Reward From Madhya Pradesh Govt For Winning Women Cricket World Cup Title
Kranti Gaud To Receive ₹1 Crore Reward From Madhya Pradesh Govt For Winning Women Cricket World Cup Title
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours, Naagin 7 Actress' Reaction Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours, Naagin 7 Actress' Reaction Goes Viral

As soon as India entered the final, excitement spread across Ghuwara 

Big screens were set up in several places for people to watch the match together. 

One such screen was placed outside Kranti’s house where her family and neighbours gathered to cheer for her. 

The moment India was crowned world champion at midnight, fireworks lit up the sky and the entire town erupted in joy.

‘She said she will win‘

Kranti’s father, Munna Lal Gaur, said proudly, “My daughter had promised that she would return only after winning the World Cup - and she kept her word. Kranti and all the daughters of India have made the country proud.”

In Chhatarpur, special prayers and rituals were performed at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple for India’s victory. As soon as the final ended, colourful fireworks filled the night sky, celebrating the victory.

Kranti’s brother, Mayank, travelled to Mumbai to watch the final match, while the rest of the family watched it on the big screen at home. Neighbours gathered from evening till midnight.

Kranti’s elder sister, Roshni Gaur, along with family members, offered prayers at the village temple for India’s win. Their mother was seen in tears - tears of joy and pride for her daughter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Driver Found Hanging From Parked Truck On Jabalpur Road; Shock Local Villagers

MP News: Driver Found Hanging From Parked Truck On Jabalpur Road; Shock Local Villagers

MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In...

MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After...

MP News: Congress State President Jitu Patwari Blames Govt For Women Taking To Liquor

MP News: Congress State President Jitu Patwari Blames Govt For Women Taking To Liquor

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Chhatarpur’s Kranti Goud's Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol,...

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Chhatarpur’s Kranti Goud's Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol,...