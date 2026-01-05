MP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On Run

MP News: 24-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Alleged Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri, Five Of Seven Accused Arrested |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man died after being brutally assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri over a suspected love affair on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kherona village under the Khod police outpost area of ​​the district, where the deceased 24-year-old, Dilip Adivasi, was reportedly having a love affair with a 22-year-old married woman from the same village. Dilip was allegedly planning to elope with the married woman.

During this time, the woman’s family caught Dilip and brutally assaulted him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him critically injured. After the incident, the injured was rushed to his home, and immediate medical attention was provided.

But later, he succumbed to his injuries. Following this, the deceased's mother, Kamala Adivasi, filed a complaint at the Khod police outpost. Police have taken swift action in the case, registering a murder case against seven accused. Five of the accused have been arrested, while the search for the remaining absconding accused is underway.

Based on the complaint, police registered a murder case against seven people, including Phoolsingh Adivasi, Padam Adivasi, Bablu Adivasi, Amar Singh Adivasi, Megha Adivasi, Tulsi Adivasi, and Usha Adivasi.

Khod police outpost in-charge Kusum Goyal said that accused Amar Adivasi and his wife, Usha Adivasi, had already been arrested. In a recent operation, three other accused, Mangal alias Megha alias Mangha Adivasi, Bablu Adivasi, and Padam Adivasi, were also arrested and produced before the court, from where they were sent to jail. Police said that the remaining absconding accused will be arrested soon.