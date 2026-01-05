 MP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On Run

MP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On Run

A 24-year-old man, Dilip Adivasi, was beaten to death in Kherona village of Shivpuri district over a suspected love affair with a married woman. Police registered a murder case against seven accused, arresting five of them. The assault was carried out using sticks and rods. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 24-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Alleged Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri, Five Of Seven Accused Arrested |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man died after being brutally assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri over a suspected love affair on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kherona village under the Khod police outpost area of ​​the district, where the deceased 24-year-old, Dilip Adivasi, was reportedly having a love affair with a 22-year-old married woman from the same village. Dilip was allegedly planning to elope with the married woman.

During this time, the woman’s family caught Dilip and brutally assaulted him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him critically injured. After the incident, the injured was rushed to his home, and immediate medical attention was provided.

But later, he succumbed to his injuries. Following this, the deceased's mother, Kamala Adivasi, filed a complaint at the Khod police outpost. Police have taken swift action in the case, registering a murder case against seven accused. Five of the accused have been arrested, while the search for the remaining absconding accused is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
Read Also
MP News: 'How Will Debt-Ridden MP Govt Fund 40% Under G-Ram-G?,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari...
article-image

Based on the complaint, police registered a murder case against seven people, including Phoolsingh Adivasi, Padam Adivasi, Bablu Adivasi, Amar Singh Adivasi, Megha Adivasi, Tulsi Adivasi, and Usha Adivasi.

Khod police outpost in-charge Kusum Goyal said that accused Amar Adivasi and his wife, Usha Adivasi, had already been arrested. In a recent operation, three other accused, Mangal alias Megha alias Mangha Adivasi, Bablu Adivasi, and Padam Adivasi, were also arrested and produced before the court, from where they were sent to jail. Police said that the remaining absconding accused will be arrested soon.

Read Also
MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

MP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

MP News: Scolded For Harassing College Girls, Miscreants Bomb Tent Owner’s House In Jabalpur;...

MP News: Scolded For Harassing College Girls, Miscreants Bomb Tent Owner’s House In Jabalpur;...

MP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On...

MP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On...

MP News: 'Subah 5 Baje Se...' Drunk Man Exposes Open Manufacturing & Sale Of Lethal 'Kacchi Daru' In...

MP News: 'Subah 5 Baje Se...' Drunk Man Exposes Open Manufacturing & Sale Of Lethal 'Kacchi Daru' In...

MP News: Gwalior BJP Councillor Holds ‘Dandavat Yatra’ Over Unfit Drinking Water After Indore...

MP News: Gwalior BJP Councillor Holds ‘Dandavat Yatra’ Over Unfit Drinking Water After Indore...