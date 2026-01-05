MP News: 'Subah 5 Baje Se...' Drunk Man Exposes Open Manufacturing & Sale Of Lethal 'Kacchi Daru' In Jabalpur--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An intoxicated man exposed the manufacturing of illegal liquor (Kachhi daru) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. He explained how it is made and distributed, and further alleged even the police knows about it, however the cops settles with money.

When media persons asked him why people consume such dangerous liquor despite knowing the risks, he replied that they have no money.

According to information, after 19 people allegedly died and several suffered from liver issues over the past six months due to the consumption of raw and illegal liquor in Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken the case into hands and sought a detailed report from the district collector within two weeks.

The incident took place in Jabalpur's Sindhi Camp Baba Tola.

He claimed that raw liquor is available “gali-gali” in the area and said, “Jahan jaoge, udhar kacchi milti hai,” suggesting that it is easily accessible in every lane.

When asked how often he drinks in a day, the man replied that on holidays he consumes liquor eight to nine times. He added that drinking begins early in the morning, saying it starts from 5 am.

Liquor bottles @ Rs 120 VS Kacchi Daru @ Rs 50

The man also said that police do not visit the locality, and confidently dismissing, "unhe toh rupas chahye bas." (they need only money).

He also explained that people drink this liquor because it is cheap, sometimes available for ₹10 or ₹15.

Showing a plastic liquor pouch, he said it costs around ₹50, while legal liquor costs ₹110–₹120. He further claimed that illegal liquor is sometimes available for as little as ₹10 or ₹15, making it affordable for poor residents.

NHRC demands action

In the same area, a woman broke down while speaking to the media, saying her sons' lives were destroyed because of this liquor. She alleged that many families in the settlement have suffered similar losses. Locals claim illegal liquor is sold openly in the area.

The Human Rights Commission has asked the administration to investigate the deaths and explain what action has been taken to stop the illegal liquor trade.