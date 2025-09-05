VIDEO: 'Bharat Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Ho,' Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri To Hold 'Padyatra' From Delhi To Vrindavan Starting November 7

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Reiterating his stance for declaring India as a 'Hindu Rashtra', Bageshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has announced a 170-kilometer-long 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' (Sanatan Hindu Unity March) from Delhi to Vrindavan, scheduled from November 7 to 16, 2025.

He also met with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday.

A video shows Shastri holding a stick while addressing the gathering, announcing the 170 km “Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra” and outlining key details of the march, including its objectives and schedule.

Check out the video below :

'Sadhu-Santo ka Ghamandal and Bageshwar Dham ka Mandal,' Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Shastri announces a 170 km “Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra” from Delhi to Vrindavan starting November 7#MadhyaPradesh #DhirendraShastri #Vrindavan pic.twitter.com/eMNrj5mo99 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 5, 2025

The march aims to unite followers of Sanatan Hinduism, promote cultural values, and address various social issues.

The journey will commence from the Katyayani Temple in Chhatarpur, Delhi, and conclude at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

He further says, the padyatra includes seven key resolutions :

Promote social harmony across communities.

Clean and preserve the Yamuna River.

Make the Braj region free of meat and liquor.

Protect cows by declaring them as the “national mother.”

Preserve old Vrindavan, including its temples and sacred dust.

Encourage spiritual unity and adherence to Sanatan Hindu values.

Call for the construction of a grand temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

During the padyatra, participants will engage in spiritual discourses, prayers, and discussions on topics such as the preservation of the Yamuna River, the promotion of Hindu unity, and the establishment of a Hindu nation.

Baba Bageshwar emphasised that the padyatra is not a political movement but a spiritual and ideological campaign.

He stated that the objective is to unite Hindus through thoughts, not by abandoning caste but by giving up caste pride.

The march has garnered support from sadhus, saints, and followers from various states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

The padyatra is expected to conclude with a grand gathering at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, where participants will reaffirm their commitment to the principles of Sanatan Hinduism and the vision of a unified Hindu nation.

For more information and updates on the padyatra, interested individuals can visit the official website of Bageshwar Dham or follow their social media channels.