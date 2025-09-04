Bhopal: No More Long Wait; Ward Offices To Issue Birth And Death Certificates In 21 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the new guidelines issued by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the birth and death certificates will now be issued at ward offices within 21 days of the event.

The affidavit will be mandatory for the cases reported between one month and one year. BMC’s birth and death certificates department informed that certificates will be issued at ward or zone level within 21 days after the event.

Applications filed between the 22nd and 30th day will be processed at the corporation headquarters, while those filed after 31 days and up to one year must have an affidavit.

The move comes after the Central Government made birth certificates compulsory for issuing and updating Aadhaar cards, as well as for obtaining passports.

Also, the birth certificate plays an essential role in school admissions. Following the implementation of these rules, large crowds have been reported at the Municipal Corporation’s birth-death registration office at ISBT.

Fee structure revised

Under the new system, one copy of a certificate costs Rs 50, with separate receipts issued for additional copies. No fee will be charged for applications made within 21 days.

However, applications filed between 22 and 30 days require a fee of Rs 20, while those submitted between 31 days and one year will incur a fee of Rs 50 along with a Rs 50 stamp paper affidavit.

A penalty of Rs. 250 per year will apply for older cases, with a maximum of Rs 1,000. Additional charges include Rs 20 for record searches, Rs 50 for duplicate copies and Rs. 20 for issuing NOCs.

Satyaprakash Badgaiya, Registrar said, "the new guidelines will decrease the waiting time and citizens will get their certificates easily from ward offices within 21 days."