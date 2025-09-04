 Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai, Hindu Nahin’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai, Hindu Nahin’

Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai, Hindu Nahin’

An effort to divide the society, says BJP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai, Hindu Nahin’ | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A statement by the Leader of the Opposition, Umar Singhar, at a meeting of the Adiwasi Vikas Parishad in Chhindwara has kicked up a row.

Singh said, “Garv se kaho hum adiwasi hai, Hindu nahin (say with pride that we’re tribal people, not Hindus).”

Soon after his statement, the BJP alleged that Singhar was dividing the society. Shabari, who offered a jujube to Lord Ram, was a tribal woman, he said. He advised the tribal people to remain united.

It does not matter whether they are collectors or politicians, but they should stand united, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Over 550 Contract Employees Of NMMC Face Job Loss Amid Fresh Recruitment Drive
Navi Mumbai News: Over 550 Contract Employees Of NMMC Face Job Loss Amid Fresh Recruitment Drive
Mumbai News: Sufi Islamic Board To Support MY Bharat’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047
Mumbai News: Sufi Islamic Board To Support MY Bharat’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047
Mumbai News: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai News: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back
Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back

The BJP began to target Singhar after this statement. Union minister of state Durgadas Uike said Singhar was disturbing the social equality and unity. Singhar should tender an apology for the statement, he said.

Read Also
Bharat Gaurav Train To Depart From Amritsar On October 25 To Cover 4 Jyotirlingas & Statue Of Unity...
article-image

Other leaders of the BJP also sought an apology from Singhar. According to the BJP leaders, such statements only end social equality.

On the other hand, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh supported Singhar’s statement. Tribal people lived in the state in the days of yore, so Singhar’s statement is not wrong, Singh said.

RSS drive to connect tribal people underway for long time

The RSS has been running a campaign for a long time to connect the tribal people with the mainstream.

Many tribal people do not consider them to be part of Hindu society. 

Many of them have opted for Christianity. The RSS has strongly objected to Singhar’s statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vivek Tankha Hold Talks To Settle OBC Defamation Case

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vivek Tankha Hold Talks To Settle OBC Defamation Case

Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai,...

Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai,...

Bhopal: Tight Security For Ganesh Visarjan, Police Deploy 2,000 Personnel

Bhopal: Tight Security For Ganesh Visarjan, Police Deploy 2,000 Personnel

Advocates, MPPSC Candidates Ask Advocate General To Lift Hold On 13% Posts

Advocates, MPPSC Candidates Ask Advocate General To Lift Hold On 13% Posts

VIDEO: Farmers Stand Knee-Deep In Water For Fertiliser In Madhya Pradesh's Morena

VIDEO: Farmers Stand Knee-Deep In Water For Fertiliser In Madhya Pradesh's Morena