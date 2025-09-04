Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai, Hindu Nahin’

LoP Umang Singhar Advises Tribal People To Say, ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Adiwasi Hai, Hindu Nahin’ | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A statement by the Leader of the Opposition, Umar Singhar, at a meeting of the Adiwasi Vikas Parishad in Chhindwara has kicked up a row.

Singh said, “Garv se kaho hum adiwasi hai, Hindu nahin (say with pride that we’re tribal people, not Hindus).”

Soon after his statement, the BJP alleged that Singhar was dividing the society. Shabari, who offered a jujube to Lord Ram, was a tribal woman, he said. He advised the tribal people to remain united.

It does not matter whether they are collectors or politicians, but they should stand united, he said.

The BJP began to target Singhar after this statement. Union minister of state Durgadas Uike said Singhar was disturbing the social equality and unity. Singhar should tender an apology for the statement, he said.

Other leaders of the BJP also sought an apology from Singhar. According to the BJP leaders, such statements only end social equality.

On the other hand, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh supported Singhar’s statement. Tribal people lived in the state in the days of yore, so Singhar’s statement is not wrong, Singh said.

RSS drive to connect tribal people underway for long time

The RSS has been running a campaign for a long time to connect the tribal people with the mainstream.

Many tribal people do not consider them to be part of Hindu society.

Many of them have opted for Christianity. The RSS has strongly objected to Singhar’s statement.