Bharat Gaurav Train To Depart From Amritsar On October 25 To Cover 4 Jyotirlingas & Statue Of Unity Across Gujarat & MP; Check Tickets & Other Details

From Ujjain To Gujarat: Bharat Gaurav Train To Depart From Amritsar For 4 Jyotirlingas & Statue Of Unity On October 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has brought an opportunity for those who want to experience spirituality and cultural heritage together.

From the upcoming October 25, 2025, Bharat Gaurav tourist train will depart on the journey of four Jyotirlingas and Statue of Unity.

This special journey will take the devotees to the major pilgrimages and historical places of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in 9 days.

This journey will start from Amritsar and it will take the devotees to their holy destinations via major stations like Jalandhar city, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantonment, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Delhi Cantonment and Rewari.

Ujjain

During this time, the passengers can seek blessings from Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain.

Gujarat

After this the journey will reach Kevadia, where the passengers will visit the pride of modern India and the world's tallest statue 'Statue of Unity'.

After this, the train will go to Dwarka, where the devotees can visit Dwarkadhish temple and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

Finally, the yatra will reach Somnath, where this holy journey will be concluded with the holy darshan of the famous Somnath Jyotirlinga.

Seats are available in three categories for the journey:

Sleeper Class (640 seats),

3AC Standard (70 seats),

and 2AC Comfort (52 seats).

The fares are ₹19,555 for Sleeper Class, ₹27,815 for 3AC, and ₹39,410 for 2AC, per person.

The package includes the train ticket, daily meals, comfortable accommodation, AC/Non-AC buses for sightseeing, a tour escort, security, and first-aid facilities.

This journey will bring the immense sense of devotion and the divine experiences of ancient temples and Jyotirlingas, along with nation's new pride 'Statue of Unity'.

This Yatra not only holds religious significance but also offers a deep glimpse of Indian culture, unity and spirituality.