 MP News: 50-Year-Old Farmer Killed, Wife & Son Injured In Violent Family Dispute Over Motor Pump In Chhatarpur
A dispute between two brothers over installing a motor pump on a well turned violent in Mankari village of Chhatarpur district, killing 50-year-old farmer. His wife and son were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. The family alleged delays in FIR registration and incomplete naming of accused, while police have launched an investigation and post-mortem proceedings are underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two brothers over a motor pump turned fatal, where a 50-year-old died while his wife and son were gravely injured in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded in Mankari village under the Maharajpur police station area after a dispute broke out between two brothers. The argument escalated into a violent clash, leading to the death of 50-year-old farmer Rakesh Patel and serious injuries to his wife and son.

Rakesh's son, identified as Hridesh Patel (25), sustained serious injuries, and his wife, Kapuri Patel (47), was also injured, and they are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

According to family members, just after the incident, the family first approached the police station to file a complaint, where the registration of the FIR was allegedly delayed by nearly three hours.

During this period, Rakesh Patel’s condition reportedly deteriorated. He was initially taken to the Maharajpur Community Health Center and later referred to the district hospital. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to the medical college, but he died on the way or during treatment.

The injured son, Hridesh Patel, alleged that multiple people were involved in the assault and that he provided their names to the police. However, he claimed the station in charge only registered a case against 5 people, and not all the accused were named in the FIR.

Hridesh named the accused as Vinod Patel, Anshul Patel, Harnarayan Patel, Ankit Patel, Mukesh Patel, Babu Patel, Raghavendra Patel, and Shivam Patel.

According to the allegations, the names of Anshul Patel, Raghavendra Patel, and Shivam Patel were not included in the FIR, even though they were involved in the assault.

The injured Hridesh Patel and his mother, Kapuri Patel, are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. The process of conducting a post-mortem examination on the body of the deceased Rakesh Patel is underway.

