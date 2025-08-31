Four Trains Scheduled To Pass Through MP's Ratlam Division On August 31 Cancelled Due To Rail Work; Trouble For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic on the Kathua–Madhopur Punjab rail section of Northern Railway’s Jammu Division has been suspended.

As a result, four trains passing through the Ratlam Division and scheduled to run from their origin stations on August 31 have been cancelled.

This will cause inconvenience for pilgrims traveling to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

Usually, passengers book their tickets days in advance and prepare for the journey on time, but now they will have to face difficulties.

According to the Railway Public Relations Department, the Mahu–Indore–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express will remain cancelled for the third consecutive day on August 31. In addition, the train coming from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Mahu has also been cancelled.

Railway officials said the decision was taken because traffic is suspended on Bridge No. 17 on the down line of the Kathua–Madhopur Punjab rail section in Jammu Division. This is affecting many trains passing through Ratlam Division, including those to and from Indore.

Meanwhile, the South East Central Railway’s Bilaspur Division is working on connecting the fourth line at Raigarh Railway Station. Because of this, the timing of one train in Ratlam Division has been changed. Train number 20917, Indore–Puri Express, scheduled to run from Indore on September 2, will now leave six hours and 30 minutes later than its original time of 3 PM.

Railway Administration Statement

The railway administration said the cancellation of trains and changes in timing were made keeping passenger safety and technical work in mind. Passengers are being informed in time through alternative arrangements and notifications.