Air India Delhi–Indore Flight Makes Emergency Return After Pilot Gets Fire Signal In Engine

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore was forced to return shortly after takeoff on Sunday after the pilot received a fire warning in one of the aircraft’s engines.

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

According to information, the flight, numbered AI 2913, took off from Delhi but came back within minutes after the cockpit crew saw a fire signal in the right engine.

Following safety procedures, the crew immediately shut down the engine and decided to return to Delhi airport.

STORY | Air India Indore-bound flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'



An Indore-bound Air India flight returned to the city on Sunday shortly after take off as the pilot received a "fire indication" in the right engine of the aircraft, the airline said.



READ |… pic.twitter.com/ioRczWSoaZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

Air India issued a statement confirming the incident and said that the aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection. The airline assured that passengers were shifted to another aircraft, which would depart for Indore soon.

“On 31 August, flight AI 2913 from Delhi to Indore returned to Delhi after takeoff when the cockpit crew got a fire warning for the right engine. As per standard procedure, the crew shut the engine and returned to Delhi, where the aircraft landed safely,” the airline said in its statement.

The airline further added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the case. Officials said that an inspection will be carried out before the aircraft is allowed to fly again.

The incident caused some concern among passengers, but they were safely taken care of and provided an alternate flight. Air India said that passenger safety is its top priority.