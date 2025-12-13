 MPPSC Food Safety Officer Exam: 17k Candidates To Appear In Indore On December 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMPPSC Food Safety Officer Exam: 17k Candidates To Appear In Indore On December 14

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Exam: 17k Candidates To Appear In Indore On December 14

The examination will be held in a single session from 12 pm to 3 pm. Divisional Commissioner Sudama Khade has been appointed as the coordinating officer for the examination by the MPPSC. Candidates will be allowed to carry their e-admit card, a valid identity card, a pen with the prescribed ink for filling the OMR sheet, and a transparent water bottle.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
MPPSC Food Safety Officer Exam: 17k Candidates To Appear In Indore On December 14 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): he Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to conduct the Food Safety Officer examination on Sunday (December 14) in Indore.

More than 17,000 candidates from across the state will appear for the exam at 44 examination centres in Indore.

The examination will be held in a single session from 12 pm to 3 pm. Divisional Commissioner Sudama Khade has been appointed as the coordinating officer for the examination by the MPPSC.

Candidates will be allowed to carry their e-admit card, a valid identity card, a pen with the prescribed ink for filling the OMR sheet, and a transparent water bottle. Candidates with disabilities will be given one extra hour if they use a scribe.

FPJ Shorts
Tezpur University Students Sit For Exams Amid Ongoing Protest Demanding VC's Removal
Tezpur University Students Sit For Exams Amid Ongoing Protest Demanding VC's Removal
'No Messi Despite ₹12,000 Ticket': Fans Slam Organisers After Messi's Kolkata Visit Turns To Chaos
'No Messi Despite ₹12,000 Ticket': Fans Slam Organisers After Messi's Kolkata Visit Turns To Chaos
SAIL Emerges As The Highest Seller Of TMT Bars In India, With Cumulative Sales Of 12.7 Million Tonnes
SAIL Emerges As The Highest Seller Of TMT Bars In India, With Cumulative Sales Of 12.7 Million Tonnes
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Woman Defrauded Of ₹29.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Investigation Underway
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Woman Defrauded Of ₹29.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Investigation Underway
Read Also
MPPSC To Conduct Food & Safety Officer Recruitment Exam On Dec 14; 48k Candidates To Compete For 67...
article-image

Medical teams, including doctors, will be deployed at all examination centres to provide immediate health services. The Municipal Corporation will also arrange drinking water at all centres.

Entry to the examination centres will begin at 11:15 am, and candidates will not be permitted after 11:45 am. Before the start of the examination, candidates will be provided with the question paper set assigned to them. Exam supervisors are prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examination.

Stationery items such as pencils, erasers, whiteners, scales, bags, sharpeners, and blades are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre.

IT gadgets and electronic devices such as mobile phones, pen drives, calculators, Bluetooth devices, hands-free devices, digital watches, smartwatches, and analog watches, or any other electronic or communication device are also not allowed inside the centre.

Read Also
MP News: Sakal Brahmin Samaj Sanyukt Morcha's Protest 'Shankhnaad' Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma
article-image

Accessories such as hair clips, buckles, handbands, metallic or leather wristbands, belts, cufflinks, sunglasses, purses, wallets, and caps are prohibited.

Other items such as keys, lighters, matchboxes, and any kind of weapons are also not allowed. Candidates are prohibited from wearing shoes and socks inside the examination hall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Woman Defrauded Of ₹29.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Investigation...

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Woman Defrauded Of ₹29.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Investigation...

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Exam: 17k Candidates To Appear In Indore On December 14

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Exam: 17k Candidates To Appear In Indore On December 14

Madhya Pradesh December 13, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Fall Near 5°C in Several Cities;...

Madhya Pradesh December 13, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Fall Near 5°C in Several Cities;...

Madhya Pradesh Power Demand Crosses 19,000 MW For First Time

Madhya Pradesh Power Demand Crosses 19,000 MW For First Time

MP News: Sakal Brahmin Samaj Sanyukt Morcha's Protest 'Shankhnaad' Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma

MP News: Sakal Brahmin Samaj Sanyukt Morcha's Protest 'Shankhnaad' Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma