MPPSC Food Safety Officer Exam: 17k Candidates To Appear In Indore On December 14

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): he Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to conduct the Food Safety Officer examination on Sunday (December 14) in Indore.

More than 17,000 candidates from across the state will appear for the exam at 44 examination centres in Indore.

The examination will be held in a single session from 12 pm to 3 pm. Divisional Commissioner Sudama Khade has been appointed as the coordinating officer for the examination by the MPPSC.

Candidates will be allowed to carry their e-admit card, a valid identity card, a pen with the prescribed ink for filling the OMR sheet, and a transparent water bottle. Candidates with disabilities will be given one extra hour if they use a scribe.

Medical teams, including doctors, will be deployed at all examination centres to provide immediate health services. The Municipal Corporation will also arrange drinking water at all centres.

Entry to the examination centres will begin at 11:15 am, and candidates will not be permitted after 11:45 am. Before the start of the examination, candidates will be provided with the question paper set assigned to them. Exam supervisors are prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examination.

Stationery items such as pencils, erasers, whiteners, scales, bags, sharpeners, and blades are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre.

IT gadgets and electronic devices such as mobile phones, pen drives, calculators, Bluetooth devices, hands-free devices, digital watches, smartwatches, and analog watches, or any other electronic or communication device are also not allowed inside the centre.

Accessories such as hair clips, buckles, handbands, metallic or leather wristbands, belts, cufflinks, sunglasses, purses, wallets, and caps are prohibited.

Other items such as keys, lighters, matchboxes, and any kind of weapons are also not allowed. Candidates are prohibited from wearing shoes and socks inside the examination hall.