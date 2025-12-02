 MPPSC To Conduct Food & Safety Officer Recruitment Exam On Dec 14; 48k Candidates To Compete For 67 Posts
Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started preparations for the Food and Safety Officer recruitment exam, scheduled to be held on 14 December. 

A total of over 48k candidates from across the state have applied for 67 posts. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from Wednesday. Indore is expected to have the highest number of exam centres.

OSD of the Commission in Indore, R Panchbhai, said that this is the same exam that was supposed to be held last year but was cancelled. 

This time, the number of vacant posts has been reduced. After a long gap, the exam will be conducted again and many schools and colleges in Indore will be used as centres.

Earlier, a vacancy for 120 posts was announced, but the exam scheduled for April 2024 was cancelled due to technical issues related to candidates’ educational qualifications. A fresh notification was later issued and now the exam is being conducted.

The Food and Safety Officer exam will be held from 12 noon to 3 pm. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the instructions on the admit card to avoid any problems on the exam day. 

The Commission has strengthened security arrangements to ensure a smooth and cheating-free examination.

Several items have been banned inside the exam centres. The list will be mentioned on the admit card. These include metallic bands, smartwatches and other electronic or communication devices.

