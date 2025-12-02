 National Pollution Control Day: Know How It Is Linked With Bhopal Gas Tragedy?
National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on December 2 to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on December 2, 1984. It commemorates the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and raises awareness about pollution.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
National Pollution Control Day | Canva

National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on December 2 to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on 2nd December 1984. The day raises awareness related to pollution and its impact on our daily lives. This yearly occasion serves as a nationwide appeal to safeguard lives, embrace healthier practices, and insist on enhanced environmental responsibility.

What was Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy was a chemical leak from a pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. The horrific incident occurred on December 2, 1984, which turned the city into a gas chamber and killed around 15,00 to 20,000 people immediately after the toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked and spread in the atmosphere.

After the incident, half of the million people in the city suffered from numerous health issues, including respiratory problems, blindness, reproductive health issues, and much more. 40 years have passed, but survivors continue to experience reproductive health issues and disease of the nervous system.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Bhopal Gas Tragedy | ANI

National Pollution Control Day Theme 2025

This day reminds us to take steps against pollution. It commemorates the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and raises awareness about pollution. This year's theme is, "Sustainable Living for a Greener Future." The day is observed across the nation to raise awareness by educating people about different types of pollution and the need for strict rules and regulations for safety measures for industries and factories.

Pollution, a major effect

Pollution is a severe problem faced worldwide. There are five types of pollution: Water Pollution, Air Pollution, Noise Pollution, and Soil Pollution. Other types of pollution include Light Pollution and thermal Pollution. The UN has called air pollution the world's environmental risk. It is the world's fourth most lethal killer, causing 8.9 million deaths each year.

