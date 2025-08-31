Western Railway Extends Mumbai Central–Indore Tri-Weekly Special Train Until September 13

Western Railway extends Mumbai Central–Indore Special Train to meet festive rush till September 13, 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand especially during the festive season, Western Railway has extended the trips of Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central & Indore on existing timings, halts & composition.

Train No. 09085/09086 Mumbai Central - Indore (Tri – Weekly) Special [12 Trips]

Train No. 09085 Mumbai Central - Indore Special departs from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 23.20 hrs and will reach Indore at 13.00 hrs, the next day. The trips of this train have been extended further from 1st to 12th September, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 09086 Indore – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 17.00 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 07.10 hrs, the next day. The trips of this train have been extended further from 2nd to 13th September, 2025.

Halts and Coaches

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam and Ujjain station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier Coaches.

Booking Information

The booking for the extended trips of Train No. 09085 & 09086 opens from 31.08.2025 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.