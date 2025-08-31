Ujjain Commissioner, Indore Collector To Be Posted Soon; After Extension Of CS, IAS Officers’ Transfer List May Be Released Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A transfer list of IAS officers may soon be released after the extension of the Chief Secretary, Anurag Jain. Many important places and departments in the state are functioning under the in-charge officers.

Since there was a dilemma over the extension of Jain, transfer orders could not be issued. Additional commissioner Ratnakar Jha has been working as in-charge commissioner of Ujjain for one month.

Sanjay Gupta retired on July 31, but nobody was posted in his place. According to sources, the higher-ups in the government have reached a consensus over the appointment of the Indore collector, Asheesh Singh, as commissioner of Ujjain.

The government has also mulled over the name of an officer to be appointed as collector of Indore. The name of Indore Nagar Nigam Commissioner, Shivam Verma, is ahead of others in the race for collectorship.

The government is also considering some other names for the post. The collector of Barwani, Guncha Sanobar, is on leave. Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Kajal Jawla is the in-harge collector of the district. An officer will be posted there.

Some changes are needed in a few departments in Mantralaya. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) JN Kansotiya is retiring on August 31. The government has to post an officer in his place. The government is considering the names of additional chief secretaries Anupam Rajan and KC Gupta for the home department.

Besides, some other officers may be shifted. The shifting of collectors of Bhopal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Betul, Bhind and a few other districts is also under consideration.