MP News: Ex-Additional Chief Secretary Among Those Who Wrote Letter Against Rahul Gandhi | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired additional chief secretary was among 272 eminent persons who dashed off a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in support of the Election Commission.

In the letter, it was written that Rahul was trying to hide his frustration by targeting the institutions.

Former additional chief secretary BR Naidu was among those who dashed off the letter. Now, the Congress is targeting Nadu about it.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate wrote on social media that the former IAS officer who wrote against Rahul Gandhi courted controversies during his tenure in office.

Citing a few cases, Shrinate tore into Naidu. After his retirement, Naidu was appointed chairman of the Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

RSS functionaries work for the Parishad, she said.

Naidu is a 1986 batch IAS officer, and when Digvijaya Singh was the chief minister during the Congress rule, Nadu held important positions.