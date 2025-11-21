 Bhopal News: Fire Erupts At Beauty Parlour Inside A Mall
A massive fire broke out at a beauty parlour situated on the second floor of a mall in Kajlikheda under Kolar police station limits on Friday morning. Thick smoke emanating from the second floor triggered panic in the mall causing the visitors and traders to evacuate the building.

Friday, November 21, 2025
According to reports, the beauty parlour owner opened the shutter in the morning and found the premises filled with smoke and flames. She immediately raised an alarm and called the fire department. Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the blaze after an effort of over half an hour but goods worth several lakhs were gutted.

The fire also reached the gym located next to the parlour. Smoke entered the gym, and some equipment was damaged due to the heat. Firefighters acted swiftly and prevented the fire from spreading further averting a major accident.

Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said that a short circuit might have caused the fire.

The presence of sofas, chairs, curtains, and other flammable materials intensified the blaze.

