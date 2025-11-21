MP News: Second Ride Of Helicopter Service In Spiritual Region Completed | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second ride of the PMshri Heli Tourism service began on Friday from Ujjain to Omkareshwar. This ride completes the PM Shri Heli Service's circuit in the Malwa-Nimar spiritual region of the state. As planned, Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar has been designated as the spiritual region of this scheme.

The first ride from Indore to Ujjain took place on Thursday and the first and second ride from Ujjain to Omkareshwar since the launch of the scheme took place on Friday. Today, the ride carrying six passengers from Ujjain landed at the helipad prepared at Kothi in Omkareshwar.

MP Gyaneshwar Patil and district administration officials welcomed the passengers. Passengers received free transport from here to the temple and VIP darshan of Jyotirlingas Mamleshwar and Omkareshwar. Similarly, after the Ujjain-Omkareshwar ride on the second day of the scheme's launch, a circuit of PM Shri Tourism Services is completed in the spiritual sector in Malwa-Nimar.

The ride schedule for the spiritual sector has been finalized as per the plan. According to this, today i.e. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the ride will be operated from Indore to Ujjain at 8 am, from Ujjain to Omkareshwar at 8.25 am, from Omkareshwar to Indore at 11.30 am, from Indore to Ujjain at 12.30 pm, from Ujjain to Omkareshwar at 12:55 pm, from Omkareshwar to Indore at 15.30 pm.

Similarly, on Monday and Tuesday, the ride will be operated from Indore to Ujjain at 8.00 am, from Ujjain to Omkareshwar at 8.25 am, from Omkareshwar to Indore at 11.30 am, from Indore to Ujjain at 12.00 pm, from Ujjain to Indore at 12.25 pm.