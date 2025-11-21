 MP News: Second Ride Of Helicopter Service In Spiritual Region Completed
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second ride of the PMshri Heli Tourism service began on Friday from Ujjain to Omkareshwar. This ride completes the PM Shri Heli Service's circuit in the Malwa-Nimar spiritual region of the state. As planned, Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar has been designated as the spiritual region of this scheme.

The first ride from Indore to Ujjain took place on Thursday and the first and second ride from Ujjain to Omkareshwar since the launch of the scheme took place on Friday. Today, the ride carrying six passengers from Ujjain landed at the helipad prepared at Kothi in Omkareshwar.

Similarly, on Monday and Tuesday, the ride will be operated from Indore to Ujjain at 8.00 am, from Ujjain to Omkareshwar at 8.25 am, from Omkareshwar to Indore at 11.30 am, from Indore to Ujjain at 12.00 pm, from Ujjain to Indore at 12.25 pm.

