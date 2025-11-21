Indore News: Court Sends Three To Jail For Molesting National Level Shooter |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift move, the court on Friday ordered judicial custody for all three accused in the molestation case involving a national-level shooter.

The incident occurred on November 16 during the athlete’s journey from Bhopal to Indore in a Verma Travels bus. Following the complaint, police registered a case on Thursday against the bus driver and two helpers.

The survivor arrived in Indore by flight on Thursday morning, accompanied by her family and a Delhi High Court advocate, to ensure FIR registration.

DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani confirmed that the case was filed against bus driver Arvind Verma, and helpers Parminder Gautam and Deepak Malviya. After thorough interrogation, all three were produced in court on Friday, where the judge ordered their immediate remand to jail.

In her complaint, the shooter stated that both helpers were intoxicated during the journey. As she attempted to take her seat, accused Parminder Gautam repeatedly touched her inappropriately while she climbed onto the sleeper berth, causing severe discomfort and fear.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajendra Nagar police had seized the bus involved in the incident and initiated preventive action against three youths in connection with the case. The incident, which took place five days earlier, has sparked concern over passenger safety on intercity buses operating between Bhopal, Indore and Pune. Police officials said further investigation is underway and additional action will be taken based on evidence and statements.