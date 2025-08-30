Madhya Pradesh: 3 Collectors, Many Other Officers To Be Asked To Vacate Government Houses | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The home department has directed the estate department to get the government houses – allotted to the collectors of three districts and several other officers – vacated.

A long time has passed since several officers were shifted from the state capital, but many of them have yet to vacate their houses.

After their posting in the districts, they have been allotted government bungalows there.

The period of permission they took for keeping the government bungalows in the state capital ended, but they are not vacating the government houses in Bhopal.

Now, the home department has taken a strong stand and asked the estate department to get the houses vacated.

Among the collectors who are not vacating the government houses in Bhopal are Damoh collector Sudhir Kochar, Umaria collector Dharendra Kumar Jain and Mandsaur collector Aditi Garg.

Additional commissioner of Ujjain Ratnakar Jha, additional collector of Raisen Shweta Pawar, chief executive officer of Rajgarh Mahip Tejaswi, Gwalior DIG Amit Sanghi, additional commissioner of Gwalior Nidhi Singh, DSP of Indore Umakant Choudhary, and CEO of Rewa Mehtab Singh Gurjar were transferred several months ago.

Nevertheless, none of them vacated the government bungalows in Bhopal. The estate department has been directed to get these houses vacated.

There are many other officers, including Sudhir Kumar Shahi, who did not vacate their houses even after retirement.

Additional ACS post created: Deepali, Sheoshekar Shukla promoted to ACS rank

State government has promoted two Principal Secretary rank officers of 1994 batch to Additional Chief Secretary post on Saturday. PS, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Deepali Rastogi has been promoted as ACS, Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Sheoshekar Shukla, PS, Culture and Tourism has been promoted as ACS, Culture and Tourism Department.

Sources said that an additional post of Additional Chief Secretary has been created to promote Shukla. The reason is that if he had not been promoted to ACS post, he would have to wait for seven months to get the due promotion that also when Smita Ghate would have retired from the service.