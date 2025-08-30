 Slow Paced GMC Hostel Construction Leaves Junior Doctors Stranded
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSlow Paced GMC Hostel Construction Leaves Junior Doctors Stranded

Slow Paced GMC Hostel Construction Leaves Junior Doctors Stranded

With no choice but to continue living in the old, damp hostels on the college campus, the doctors are facing worsening conditions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Slow Paced GMC Hostel Construction Leaves Junior Doctors Stranded |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sluggish pace of constructing four new hostels at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has left junior doctors in a difficult position.

With no choice but to continue living in the old, damp hostels on the college campus, the doctors are facing worsening conditions, particularly during the rainy season. Two of the new hostels will be located in Hamidia Hospital campus, while the other two will be built at Idgah Hills.

GMC administration has shifted responsibility for the delays onto the Project Implementation Unit (PIU-PWD), claiming that the college has not caused any holdup. Funds of Rs 3 crore have been allocated for the project, but according to PIU-PWD, the hostels won’t be ready until the end of 2026.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Teen Dies Of Snakebite On Gufa Mandir Ashram Premises
article-image

JUDA President Dr. Kuldeep Gupta raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the existing hostels. "The walls are soaked with moisture, promoting mold and fungus growth, which not only damages the building’s structure but also creates health hazards like allergies and respiratory issues," he said. “Addressing dampness and maintenance is crucial to ensure a safe and healthy living environment."

FPJ Shorts
Man Claims He Was 'Slapped' By Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Over Ticket Dispute – VIDEO
Man Claims He Was 'Slapped' By Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Over Ticket Dispute – VIDEO
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 

GMC Dean Dr. Kavita N. Singh responded by saying, “There’s no delay on our part. It’s the responsibility of PIU-PWD, which handles the planning, designing, construction, and maintenance for both Hamidia Hospital and GMC, to complete the construction work.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Summer Deaflympics 2025 Japan: MP’s Shuttler Gauranshi Sharma To Represent Indian Team

Summer Deaflympics 2025 Japan: MP’s Shuttler Gauranshi Sharma To Represent Indian Team

Government Should Fund Cochlear Sound Processor: ENT Surgeon Dr SP Dubey

Government Should Fund Cochlear Sound Processor: ENT Surgeon Dr SP Dubey

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Collectors, Many Other Officers To Be Asked To Vacate Government Houses

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Collectors, Many Other Officers To Be Asked To Vacate Government Houses

Slow Paced GMC Hostel Construction Leaves Junior Doctors Stranded

Slow Paced GMC Hostel Construction Leaves Junior Doctors Stranded

Years-Old Parking Chaos, Traffic Snarls Continue To Haunt Old Bhopal Market

Years-Old Parking Chaos, Traffic Snarls Continue To Haunt Old Bhopal Market