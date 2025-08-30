Slow Paced GMC Hostel Construction Leaves Junior Doctors Stranded |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sluggish pace of constructing four new hostels at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has left junior doctors in a difficult position.

With no choice but to continue living in the old, damp hostels on the college campus, the doctors are facing worsening conditions, particularly during the rainy season. Two of the new hostels will be located in Hamidia Hospital campus, while the other two will be built at Idgah Hills.

GMC administration has shifted responsibility for the delays onto the Project Implementation Unit (PIU-PWD), claiming that the college has not caused any holdup. Funds of Rs 3 crore have been allocated for the project, but according to PIU-PWD, the hostels won’t be ready until the end of 2026.

JUDA President Dr. Kuldeep Gupta raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the existing hostels. "The walls are soaked with moisture, promoting mold and fungus growth, which not only damages the building’s structure but also creates health hazards like allergies and respiratory issues," he said. “Addressing dampness and maintenance is crucial to ensure a safe and healthy living environment."

GMC Dean Dr. Kavita N. Singh responded by saying, “There’s no delay on our part. It’s the responsibility of PIU-PWD, which handles the planning, designing, construction, and maintenance for both Hamidia Hospital and GMC, to complete the construction work.”