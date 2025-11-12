Indore News: Two-Day Inter-District Youth Festival Begins At DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Inter-District University Level Youth Festival began on Wednesday at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The inaugural session was addressed by prof Sumant Katyal, acting vice-chancellor; Dr R. C. Dixit, additional director of higher education; Rachna Thakur, deputy registrar; and professor Sandhya Vajpeyi (Retd.).

The welcome address was delivered by prof Piyush Kendurkar, while Dr Chandan Gupta expressed gratitude to the guests during the session.

The festival opened with mesmerising performances in the group dance category, followed by the solo classical dance segment, where participants showcased impressive Kathak recitals. Under the Music category, three competitions — percussion, non-percussion and shastriyakanth sangeet — were successfully conducted at the IMS DAVV Auditorium.

In the afternoon session, competitions for Western solo singing and Western group singing were also organised, adding a lively contemporary touch to the cultural celebration. The judging panel included Praveen Sharma, Sangeeta Agnihotri and Dr Shraddha Jagtap, who commended participants for their engaging and expressive performances.

In the Fine Arts category, contests in Rangoli, Poster Making, Clay Modelling and Cartooning highlighted the creativity of young artists. This year’s festival saw participation from colleges across Indore, Dhar and Jhabua districts, celebrating art, music and youth talent at DAVV. The programme was conducted by Dr Shobha Chaturvedi.