 Indore News: Two-Day Inter-District Youth Festival Begins At DAVV
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Two-Day Inter-District Youth Festival Begins At DAVV

Indore News: Two-Day Inter-District Youth Festival Begins At DAVV

Inaugural ceremony held at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya with performances and enthusiastic participation from three districts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Two-Day Inter-District Youth Festival Begins At DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Inter-District University Level Youth Festival began on Wednesday at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The inaugural session was addressed by prof Sumant Katyal, acting vice-chancellor; Dr R. C. Dixit, additional director of higher education; Rachna Thakur, deputy registrar; and professor Sandhya Vajpeyi (Retd.).

The welcome address was delivered by prof Piyush Kendurkar, while Dr Chandan Gupta expressed gratitude to the guests during the session.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,500 Each To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries Across...
article-image

The festival opened with mesmerising performances in the group dance category, followed by the solo classical dance segment, where participants showcased impressive Kathak recitals. Under the Music category, three competitions — percussion, non-percussion and shastriyakanth sangeet — were successfully conducted at the IMS DAVV Auditorium.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Declines 205.08 Points To 84,261.43, Nifty 61.15
Sensex Declines 205.08 Points To 84,261.43, Nifty 61.15
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Car Blast! DNA Tests Reveals Dr Umar Muhammad Drove i20 Used In Explosion Near Red Fort: Reports
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Car Blast! DNA Tests Reveals Dr Umar Muhammad Drove i20 Used In Explosion Near Red Fort: Reports
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Discusses Investment & Innovation With Members Of The USISPF
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Discusses Investment & Innovation With Members Of The USISPF
Maharashtra: Leopard Leaps On Moving Car On Pune–Ahilyanagar Road, Injures Itself; Viral Video Shows Animal Struggling To Move, Rescued Later
Maharashtra: Leopard Leaps On Moving Car On Pune–Ahilyanagar Road, Injures Itself; Viral Video Shows Animal Struggling To Move, Rescued Later

In the afternoon session, competitions for Western solo singing and Western group singing were also organised, adding a lively contemporary touch to the cultural celebration. The judging panel included Praveen Sharma, Sangeeta Agnihotri and Dr Shraddha Jagtap, who commended participants for their engaging and expressive performances.

In the Fine Arts category, contests in Rangoli, Poster Making, Clay Modelling and Cartooning highlighted the creativity of young artists. This year’s festival saw participation from colleges across Indore, Dhar and Jhabua districts, celebrating art, music and youth talent at DAVV. The programme was conducted by Dr Shobha Chaturvedi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Two-Day Inter-District Youth Festival Begins At DAVV

Indore News: Two-Day Inter-District Youth Festival Begins At DAVV

Indore News: Forest Staff Warns Of Dangers As New Rules Stall Urgent Rescues

Indore News: Forest Staff Warns Of Dangers As New Rules Stall Urgent Rescues

MP News: Police Rescue 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped By Relative In Hatpipliya

MP News: Police Rescue 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped By Relative In Hatpipliya

MP News: Police Trace Abducted Girls Years Later Under Operation Muskan; Many Missing Girls Now...

MP News: Police Trace Abducted Girls Years Later Under Operation Muskan; Many Missing Girls Now...

MP News: Draft Of State’s Space Technology Policy 2025 To Be Released Today

MP News: Draft Of State’s Space Technology Policy 2025 To Be Released Today