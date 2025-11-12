MP News: Police Rescue 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped By Relative In Hatpipliya |

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday rescued a five-year-old boy kidnapped from Mendia forest near Sonkatch after an intensive five-day search.

The accused, identified as Sonu Bagri, who is also a relative of the victim, managed to flee the scene before his arrest.

The child was kidnapped on November 5 from Bagri Mohalla. Given the sensitivity of the case, multiple police teams led by Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Singh Yadav, under the supervision of senior officers, conducted a widespread search across Karnavad, Barotha, Dewas, Indore and nearby areas using CCTV footage and interrogations.

Police achieved a breakthrough when the victim’s father informed police that the child was in Mendia forest. Police immediately launched an operation and discovered a hut where the accused was hiding with the child.

Taking advantage of darkness, Sonu escaped, but the child was rescued safely and later handed over to his family after completing legal formalities. According to police officials, the accused kidnapped the child due to a family dispute involving his wife. A search operation is underway to arrest the absconding accused.