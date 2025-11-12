MP News: Draft Of State’s Space Technology Policy 2025 To Be Released Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is going to host MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday. The draft of the ‘MP Space Technology Policy 2025’ will also be presented at the conclave.

It aims to establish Ujjain as India's emerging space innovation hub, connecting its astronomical heritage with modern space applications.

The draft is in line with national space reforms under IN-SPACE, which will encourage private participation in satellite design, launch services and remote sensing.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will also participate in the Conclave. It is being organized by the Department of Science and Technology to make the state a global hub for technology, innovation and investment. It will chart the next phase of the state's technological and industrial progress and ensure that Madhya Pradesh can lead Tier-2 cities of India's technological revolution.

The conclave will present the state government's 'Technology-First Economy Vision'. It will showcase the State’s progress towards inclusive economic development through a unified blend of innovation, skills and entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will also hold one-on-one meetings with industry representatives to discuss new investment and collaboration opportunities.

Following the success of the first edition, MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 will be held with even greater ambition. Over the past six months, the State has achieved significant results through innovation, infrastructure, and investment.

New Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) are operating in the city, attracting multinational companies in IT, fintech, and medical technology. Work is also progressing rapidly on a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in drone technology, which will promote research, design, prototyping and industry-academia collaboration.

Inauguration of New Units Bhoomi Pujan of New Projects

The conclave will also include the inauguration of new units and Bhoomi pujan ceremonies for new projects under MPSEDC. LoA (Letters of Allotment) will be distributed to investors.

MoUs and agreements will be exchanged with industries. Industry representatives participating the conclave includes Dr. Subbarao Pavuluri of Anant Technologies Limited, Mr. Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman of the FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, Mr. Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder and CEO of 1Wrk, ANSR, Dr. Praful Jain of IN-SPACe, Chandra Kothapu of Solugenix, Benjamin Face of RWS Moravia India Private Limited, and Prerita Baheti of ClinSupply GCC.

Technology Exhibition 500 experts’ participation

The technology exhibition will feature over 16 leading companies from the IT, ESDM, drone, semiconductor and space-tech sectors showcasing their latest innovations and collaborative initiatives. The conclave will be attended by over 500 Chief Experience Officer (CXOs), startup founders, policymakers, investors and academics.