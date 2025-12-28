Indore news: 11-Year-Old ‘Soldier’ Sings Indore Toward Safer Roads | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s traffic signals have found an unlikely guardian. Amid honking cars and rule breakers, an 11-year-old boy in a soldier’s uniform stops citizens—not with a whistle, but with songs, smiles and heartfelt appeals. Aaditya Tiwari, son of Ashwini and Sangeeta Tiwari, has become a familiar face across the city, spreading awareness through melody and emotion.

His journey began in 2022, at the age of eight. His mother recalls that long before any organised mission, Aaditya would lean out of car windows at signals, urging drivers to turn off engines to save fuel. “He noticed small things and spoke up naturally,” she says.

The spark came from his elder sister, Disha Tiwari, now 21, whose activism started at just six with a powerful no-smoking campaign. Aaditya watched her challenge adults fearlessly, inspiring him to find his own voice for change. “Seeing her question grown-ups gave him courage,” his mother adds.

Aaditya soon channelled this motivation into action through the Indore Traffic Mitra programme, a citizen volunteer initiative backed by Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Traffic Police. The programme promotes road safety, helmet and seatbelt compliance, traffic management at intersections, and awareness drives in schools and colleges.

As a Traffic Mitra volunteer, Aaditya blends discipline with performance. His soldier’s uniform reflects his dream of joining the Indian Army. He sings at signals to capture attention, then politely urges commuters to follow rules—switch off engines at red lights, avoid wrong-side driving, and prioritise safety.

His vision mirrors the city’s ambition. “Just like Indore is number one in cleanliness, I want it to be number one in traffic discipline too,” he says.

A Class 6 student, Aaditya proves that leadership doesn’t need age—only intent, empathy and consistency. On Indore’s roads, the little soldier marches ahead, one song at a time.