Indore News: Ibus Commuters Struggle After Post-BRTS Removal

Indore News: Ibus Commuters Struggle Post BRTS Removal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daily, over 55,000 commuters rely on iBus for their travel across the city. The dismantling of the BRTS corridor aimed to ease traffic congestion and improve road movement, but instead, it has created new challenges for passengers.

During peak hours, iBus frequency has dropped, causing longer waiting times and severe overcrowding. The relocation of stops to roadside areas, combined with the absence of conductors at several points, has raised serious concerns about passenger convenience and safety, particularly for women and the elderly.

The iBus route connecting Scheme No. 78 and Rajiv Gandhi Square has seen noticeable delays. Buses now get caught in regular traffic, negating the intended benefits of the corridor’s removal. Increased waiting times result in sudden overcrowding when buses arrive, with passengers rushing to board. Women often stand close to the driver’s compartment, restricting visibility and adding to safety risks. The absence of conductors exacerbates these challenges.

Graduate Sananda Sinha from New Government Law College said she depends on iBus daily and finds the overcrowding and absence of ticket checkers at stops like Press Complex, Satyasai, and LIG concerning. Spoorthy A, an Accenture employee, noted confusion due to old automated announcements on buses.

The dismantling has also led to makeshift stops on narrow roads, causing traffic congestion and risky situations with oncoming vehicles. Deboarding passengers often encounter moving vehicles unexpectedly, particularly at busy stops like Satyasai, Press Complex, LIG, and Indira Pratima. Ticket distributors and checkers face harsh conditions, standing in cold winds or taking shelter on pavements, under trees, or near poles.

AICTSL PRO Maala Thakur informed that a tender for 40 new iBus stops has been approved, with completion expected in 3–4 months. She added that while ticket checkers are absent at some locations, responsible passengers rarely board without tickets. She also assured that outdated announcements would be updated within 2–3 days.

Commuters hope that the promised improvements in infrastructure and management materialise soon, ensuring safe, timely, and comfortable travel.