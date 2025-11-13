 Indore News: RTO Fines 11 School Buses For Violating Rules, One Bus Seized
Indore News: RTO Fines 11 School Buses For Violating Rules, One Bus Seized

RTO conducted a checking drive of school buses on Ujjain Road and fined 11 buses for violating different rules on Wednesday. The inspection focused on ensuring compliance with safety and permit regulations.

Staff Reporter Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RTO conducted a checking drive of school buses on Ujjain Road and fined 11 buses for violating different rules on Wednesday. The inspection focused on ensuring compliance with safety and permit regulations.

On the instruction of district collector Shivam Verma, buses belonging to three schools Modern School, Mount Carmel School and Delhi Public Elementary School were inspected. Officials checked safety standards, valid permits, fitness certificates, pollution control certificates and the presence of fire extinguishers.

