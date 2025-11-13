Indore News: RTO Fines 11 School Buses For Violating Rules, One Bus Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RTO conducted a checking drive of school buses on Ujjain Road and fined 11 buses for violating different rules on Wednesday. The inspection focused on ensuring compliance with safety and permit regulations.

On the instruction of district collector Shivam Verma, buses belonging to three schools Modern School, Mount Carmel School and Delhi Public Elementary School were inspected. Officials checked safety standards, valid permits, fitness certificates, pollution control certificates and the presence of fire extinguishers.

A total of 11 buses were found violating different rules and a fine of Rs 55,000 was collected from the drivers on the spot. A bus operating without a valid permit was seized by the department. The team also interacted with students travelling in the buses to gather information about the behaviour of the drivers, conductors and overall bus management.

Regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma said that student safety is the top priority and any negligence in the operation of school buses will not be tolerated. Sharma further said that similar surprise inspections will continue in the coming days to ensure strict adherence to safety norms.