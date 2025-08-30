 MP CM Mohan Yadav Bats For Swadeshi Products To Boost Economy
"Use of indigenous products will make make the nation self-reliant": Says Yadav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for the use of indigenous products over foreign imports, stressing that every Indian citizen should prioritise locally-made goods to strengthen the country's economy.

Speaking at a state-level convention on "Swadeshi Se Swablamban" jointly organised by Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Swadeshi Jagran Manch at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Saturday, Yadav urged citizens to encourage others to follow suit.

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal supported the CM’s call for prioritising indigenous materials. He emphasised that shifting mindsets towards using Indian-made products is essential for a developed and prosperous India.

Jan Abhiyan Parishad’s Vice Chairman Mohan Nagar announced that the organisation will observe "Swadeshi Jagran Saptah" from September 25 to October 2 to spread awareness about the importance of using Swadeshi products.

