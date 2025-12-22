Indore News: Dak-Tar Housing Society’s Ex-President, Others Booked For Illegal Plot Allotment and Massive Irregularities. | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Indore registered a case against the president and vice president of the Dak-Tar Karmachari Gruh Nirman Sahkari Sanstha Maryadit (Posts and Telegraphs Employees Housing Cooperative Society) for illegal plot allotment and massive irregularities.

The investigation revealed that the society's leadership allegedly bypassed all legal norms to distribute prime land to non-members and their own family members.

According to EOW SP Rameshwar Singh Yadav, the society was established in 1975 specifically to provide housing for homeless postal and telegraph employees. However, the accused allegedly treated the society's land bank as personal property.

Then president Shrikant Ghante is accused of misusing his power to allot residential plots of 1,500 and 750 square feet, along with a massive 3,500-square-foot commercial plot, to one Salim Mohammad of Vaibhav Nagar, who was not even a member of the society. To cover the tracks, forged membership receipts and fake serial numbers were reportedly created.

The investigation further revealed that the then vice president Subhash Dubey allegedly facilitated the allotment of a 1,500-square-foot plot to his wife Vidya Devi and secured additional 1,500-square-foot plots for his brother Satyanarayan Dubey and even in the name of his late father Mangilal Dubey. These actions directly violate the MP Cooperative Act, which prohibits providing undue benefits to multiple members of the same family.

A case was registered against Shrikant Ghante, Subhash Dubey, Salim, and others under sections 420 (Cheating), 467, 468, 471 (Forgery), and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), of BNS and sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.