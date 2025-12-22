 MP News: Social Worker Dupes Youth Of Lakhs With Fake Government Job Promises In Maheshwar
A self-proclaimed social worker, Ajay Mansare, allegedly cheated unemployed youth of ₹2.72 lakh by falsely promising government jobs in Maheshwar’s Chhoti Khargone village. Targeting SC/ST/OBC youths, he claimed political influence and offline recruitment. Police registered an FIR under BNS Section 318(4). A special team is investigating as more victims come forward.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A self-proclaimed social worker allegedly cheated unemployed youth of lakhs of rupees by falsely promising government jobs to them in Madhya Pradesh's Maheshwar.

As per reports, the incident took place in Chhoti Khargone village, where Ajay Mansare was accused of targeting young people from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) by claiming strong political connections and assuring them placements in the Cooperative Department through so-called “offline recruitment.”

According to the police, Ajay projected himself as a social worker and won the trust of youths from his own community. He allegedly used the name of a Lok Sabha MP and other influential leaders to create fear and confidence.

He convinced victim youth that jobs could be arranged without any official advertisements. Youth struggling with unemployment took loans or spent their savings to pay him. Police found evidence of fraud amounting to Rs 2.72 lakh, though the figure may rise as more victims come forward.

Victims including youths from Barwaha, Karhi and Kasrawad said that they were misled by false assurances and claims of influence. Following complaints, Mandleshwar police registered an FIR under Section 318(4) of the BNS.

Reacting to the misuse of his name, Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel condemned the act. He said that crime has no caste and strict action must be taken against the accused.

He directed senior police officials to arrest the accused promptly and ensure recovery of the victims’ money. Police officials confirmed that a special team has been formed and investigation is underway.

