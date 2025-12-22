 Bhopal News: From culture to industry; stakeholders pitch reforms for MP Budget
Bhopal News: From culture to industry; stakeholders pitch reforms for MP Budget

Chartered accountant Navneet Garg proposed setting up GST and data centres in state. Professor Yogesh Dubey of Indian Institute of Forest Management called for prioritising forests, wildlife, environment and climate change. Bhaktraj highlighted need to adopt modern technology in agriculture.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Rajeev Verma on Monday said state government should do away with entertainment tax and increase number of seats in Natya Academy. He also suggested construction of NatyaGrah across state to promote theatre and performing arts.

Verma made suggestions during a discussion on budget chaired by Finance Minister JagdishDevda here. Several stakeholders shared inputs on how to make upcoming budget more effective and inclusive.

Madhya Pradesh Yuva Ayog member Ashutosh Singh Thakur proposed inclusion of select provisions of National Youth Policy in budget. He also pressed for separate budget allocation for higher education to implement language system.

Former CCI chairman Sidhart Chaturvedi advocated Ease of Doing Business reforms and creation of a defence corridor. Deputy General Manager of RBI, Alka Garde stressed need for skill training for women to boost income generation, along with expansion of MSME clusters.

Chairman of Udyog Bharti, Mitesh Lokwani, suggested developing state as an electronic manufacturing and logistics hub. Social policy specialist Somen Bagchi emphasised investment in children and care economy.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said around 945 suggestions had been received from public through various channels, including email and telephone, for preparation of upcoming budget.

Key suggestions

Abolition of entertainment tax; more seats in Natya Academy

Calls for more seats in Natya Academy, NatyaGrah in districts

Proposal to include National Youth Policy provisions in Budget

Demand for separate higher education allocation, language system

Push for Ease of Doing Business reforms, defence corridor

Stress on women skill training, MSME cluster expansion

Suggestion to develop MP as electronics manufacturing hub

Call for higher investment in children, care economy

Proposal for GST, data centres in the state

Emphasis on forests, wildlife, climate change, modern agriculture

