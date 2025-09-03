Western Railway To Run 3 Pairs Of Festival Special Trains For Durga Pooja, Diwali And Chhath 2025; Check Details

Western Railway announces festival special trains for Durga Pooja, Diwali and Chhath 2025 to meet festive rush | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season of Durga Pooja, Diwali & Chhath Pooja, Western Railway will run Festival Special Trains on Special fare between Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi, Udhana – Mau & Udhna – Chhapra.

1. Train No. 04828/04827 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special [28 Trips]

Train No. 04828 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Sunday at 10:30 hrs and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 04:30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 28th September to 28th December, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 04827 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday at 11:30 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 07:25 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 27th September to 27th December 2025.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar Jn, Pali Marwar and Luni stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC - 2 Tier, AC -3 Tier, AC – 3 Tier (Economy), Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 05018/05017 Udhna – Mau Weekly Special [12 Trips]

Train No. 05018 Udhna – Mau Special will depart from Udhna every Sunday at 15:00 hrs and will reach Mau at 22.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 28th September to 02nd November, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 05017 Mau – Udhna Special will depart from Mau every Saturday at 05:30 hrs and will reach Udhna at 12:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 27th September to 01st November, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Gangapur City, Bayana, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshah Nagar, Barabanki Jn, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Bhatni, Salempur and Belthara Road stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC - 2 Tier, AC - 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

3. Train No. 05116/05115 Udhna – Chhapra Weekly Special [20 Trips]

Train No. 05116 Udhna - Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna every Sunday at 10:00 hrs and will reach Chhapra at 23:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 28th September to 30th November, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 05115 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra every Friday at 17:45 hrs and will reach Udhna at 07:00 hrs, the third day, i.e on Sunday. This train will run from 26th September to 28th November 2025.

Enroute, this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant. Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar, Ghazipur City and Ballia stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC - 2 Tier, AC -3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Booking Information

The booking for Train No. 04828 will open from 06th September, 2025 while booking for Train Nos. 05018 & 05116 will open from 05th September, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.