 Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary: Bharat Mata Mosaic Made Of 2.5 Lakh Earthen Lamps Unveiled At Maharashtra's Dombivli Utsav | VIDEO
The large-scale installation has been created to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram and is being showcased as part of the annual Utsav fair in Dombivli. According to organisers, the artwork measures 95 feet in height and 75 feet in width, making it one of the largest lamp-based mosaic artworks displayed in the country so far.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Bharat Mata Mosaic Made Of 2.5 Lakh Earthen Lamps Unveiled At Dombivli Utsav, Enters World Records | X

Mumbai, December 22: An unprecedented mosaic artwork of Bharat Mata, created using over 2.5 lakh colourful earthen lamps, was unveiled on Monday at the Dombivli Gymkhana grounds, drawing large crowds and reportedly setting a new entry in the World Records India book.

The large-scale installation has been created to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram and is being showcased as part of the annual Utsav fair in Dombivli. According to organisers, the artwork measures 95 feet in height and 75 feet in width, making it one of the largest lamp-based mosaic artworks displayed in the country so far. Thousands of residents and visitors have been visiting the venue since its opening.

Taking to social media, Maharashtra BJP state president and Dombivli MLA Ravindra Chavan highlighted the significance of the installation, noting that the artwork was conceived as a tribute to Bharat Mata and the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram.

He also acknowledged the efforts of artists Chetan Raut, Prabhu Kapse, and Vaibhav Kapse, along with their team, who worked for nine consecutive days to complete the project by individually painting and assembling the lamps.

Explained: Indian National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years; Who Was Bankim Chandra...
article-image

The artwork has been created by a Dombivli-based cultural group and has been officially recognised by World Records India. The installation will remain open for public viewing at the Dombivli Gymkhana grounds until December 28, 2025.

