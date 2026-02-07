Mumbai Police Roll Out New Footwear For Traffic Cops, Sparking Debate On Comfort |

Mumbai: For decades, the Mumbai Police officer on traffic duty has been a study in stoicism: starched khaki, whistle poised, one arm slicing the air like a conductor late for rehearsal — and feet encased in unforgiving, heeled leather shoes that looked smart but felt like tools of quiet torture. Style, after all, was mandatory; comfort optional. Now, the shoes are finally changing — and Mumbai, predictably, has opinions. The trigger was cinematic.

Actor Akshay Kumar, never one to shy away from playing protector of the uniform, publicly wondered why cops were still expected to sprint after criminals in footwear better suited to colonial-era parades. He spoke of back pain, awkward running, and the sheer impracticality of heels on asphalt. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis not only agreed but went a step further, inviting the actor to help redesign the footwear — a moment when Bollywood, bureaucracy and biomechanics briefly held hands. Quietly, and without drumrolls, the Mumbai Police introduced high-ankle, flat safety shoes for traffic personnel in mid-January, starting with Marine Drive and DB Marg divisions.

The shoes are serious-looking: black leather, thick soles, metal eyelets, padded ankles — less “heritage constable” and more “urban tactical unit”. Built for grip, toe protection and long hours, they are meant to handle from sudden sprints to nearmisses with reckless tyres. But the street, as always, has the final word. Some traffic constables say the new shoes feel like overachievers. At over 700 grams a piece, they complain the footwear weighs heavy by the tenth hour on duty. One constable, who clocks nearly 10,000 steps a day, says his legs and waist ache more than before. Another wonders why, if comfort was the goal, no one thought of sports shoes — light, flexible, forgiving. Standing still for hours at a signal, they argue, is very different from chasing a criminal down an alley.

The police brass, however, is unmoved by first impressions. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare points out that the old shoes were stiff, offered no real protection, and left toes vulnerable — sometimes disastrously so. Traffic cops, he reminds, stand for nearly eight hours daily in the thick of Mumbai’s chaos, where a tyre rolling over a foot is not theoretical but terrifyingly real.

Reinforced toes and extra cushioning, he says, are non-negotiable. There is also the matter of habit. Any new shoe, especially one that looks ready for combat, takes time to break in — both for leather and for morale. Feedback will be collected, adjustments considered, and only then will the shoes march across the rest of the city.

For now, Mumbai’s traffic police are doing what they do best: standing their ground. Between blaring horns, impatient drivers and unforgiving roads, they are learning to make peace with footwear that promises safety, even if comfort is still a work in progress. In a city that never slows down, even its policemen’s shoes are finally trying to catch up — one heavy, well-cushioned step at a time.

