Explained: Indian National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years; Who Was Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Behind This Revolutionary Anthem?

National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years |

Delhi: Indian national song, Vande Mataram, is now 150 years old. The composer behind the revolutionary song was Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Vande Matram was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Translating literally as "Mother, I Bow to Thee," Chatterjee included the hymn in his timeless novel 'Anandamath,' released in 1882. Rabindranath Tagore composed music for it and performed it at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism @gssjodhpur felicitates Prime Minister @narendramodi with a shawl at the inauguration of the year-long commemoration of the National Song “Vande Mataram” at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.



Interesting facts about Vande Matram

"Vande" means "I bow to" or "I praise," and "Mataram" means "Mother." The song is a tribute to Mother India, a tribute to the beauty and glory of the country. It served as a crucial anthem for Indian freedom fighters and emerged as an emblem of the country's unity throughout the fight for independence. It was formally designated as India's national song in 1950 and is regarded with the same reverence as the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana."

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee — the visionary mind behind “Vande Mataram.” His epic Anandamath, set during the Sanyasi Rebellion, gave India a cry that became the soul of freedom. First sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896, it later became our National Song in 1950 — the voice that… pic.twitter.com/9A2jiJr9Kt — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 7, 2025

The legend behind Vande Matram- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born on June 26, 1838, in West Bengal. He was known by different names, such as Chattopadhyay or Kamalakanta, by the people who admired him and praised his talent. Chattopadhyay was immensely talented and creative from a very young age. He had a great passion for books and writing.

He always loved to express his feelings and patriotism in the form of poems or stories. Everyone respected his immense love towards the nation when he wrote Vande Matramin on November 7, 1875. Later, the song was accepted as the National Song of India. He passed away on April 8, 1894.

Early Life Of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Chatterjee was born into a Bengali Brahmin family in the village of Kanthalpara, located in the town of North 24 Parganas. He received his primary education at Hooghly Collegiate School, where he wrote his first poem. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee desired to pursue a career in literature, so he began writing and wrote his first Bengali novel in an attempt to win a prize. However, the book was never published and did not receive any award. Chattopadhyay got married when he was merely 11 years old.

Celebrating 150 Years of #VandeMataram 🇮🇳



Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and immortalised in his novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram awakened the spirit of India’s freedom struggle



📽️ #Watch this video to know more about the journey of India’s National Song and its enduring… pic.twitter.com/EEdGfDW4Ac — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 6, 2025

Best Works of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Chatterjee was a renowned writer who inspired freedom fighters with his work. His writings were a source of inspiration for every Indian. His best works include Devi Chaudhurani, Rajsimha, Ananda Math, Krishnakanter Uil, Kapalkundala, and Devi Chaudhurani.

Many of his works were translated into different languages, owing to their popularity. Chatterjee wrote in both Bengali and English. His first Bengali novel was Durgeshnondini, and his first English novel was Rajmohan's Wife.