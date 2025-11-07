 Explained: Indian National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years; Who Was Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Behind This Revolutionary Anthem?
Delhi: Indian national song, Vande Mataram, is now 150 years old. The composer behind the revolutionary song was Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Vande Matram was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Translating literally as "Mother, I Bow to Thee," Chatterjee included the hymn in his timeless novel 'Anandamath,' released in 1882. Rabindranath Tagore composed music for it and performed it at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta.

Interesting facts about Vande Matram

"Vande" means "I bow to" or "I praise," and "Mataram" means "Mother." The song is a tribute to Mother India, a tribute to the beauty and glory of the country. It served as a crucial anthem for Indian freedom fighters and emerged as an emblem of the country's unity throughout the fight for independence. It was formally designated as India's national song in 1950 and is regarded with the same reverence as the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana."

The legend behind Vande Matram- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born on June 26, 1838, in West Bengal. He was known by different names, such as Chattopadhyay or Kamalakanta, by the people who admired him and praised his talent. Chattopadhyay was immensely talented and creative from a very young age. He had a great passion for books and writing.

He always loved to express his feelings and patriotism in the form of poems or stories. Everyone respected his immense love towards the nation when he wrote Vande Matramin on November 7, 1875. Later, the song was accepted as the National Song of India. He passed away on April 8, 1894.

Vande Matram Song

Vande Matram Song |

Early Life Of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Chatterjee was born into a Bengali Brahmin family in the village of Kanthalpara, located in the town of North 24 Parganas. He received his primary education at Hooghly Collegiate School, where he wrote his first poem. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee desired to pursue a career in literature, so he began writing and wrote his first Bengali novel in an attempt to win a prize. However, the book was never published and did not receive any award. Chattopadhyay got married when he was merely 11 years old.

Best Works of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Chatterjee was a renowned writer who inspired freedom fighters with his work. His writings were a source of inspiration for every Indian. His best works include Devi Chaudhurani, Rajsimha, Ananda Math, Krishnakanter Uil, Kapalkundala, and Devi Chaudhurani.

Many of his works were translated into different languages, owing to their popularity. Chatterjee wrote in both Bengali and English. His first Bengali novel was Durgeshnondini, and his first English novel was Rajmohan's Wife.

