 Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple Refutes Claims Of Missing Golden, Silver Lizard Idols, Terms Allegations Baseless And Plans Legal Steps
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSri Varadharaja Perumal Temple Refutes Claims Of Missing Golden, Silver Lizard Idols, Terms Allegations Baseless And Plans Legal Steps

Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple Refutes Claims Of Missing Golden, Silver Lizard Idols, Terms Allegations Baseless And Plans Legal Steps

The renowned Vaishnavite shrine, located about 79 km from here, attracts devotees by thousands, and a visit to the temple remains incomplete without touching the idols of the lizards etched in gold and silver, seeking the divine blessings for a pure and perfect life.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple | X

Chennai: The management of the ancient Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple in neighbouring Kancheepuram on Friday denied that the golden and silver lizards etched on to the ceiling inside the temple have gone missing.

The renowned Vaishnavite shrine, located about 79 km from here, attracts devotees by thousands, and a visit to the temple remains incomplete without touching the idols of the lizards etched in gold and silver, seeking the divine blessings for a pure and perfect life.

Following an allegation by a temple activist that the images of the lizards in gold and silver were removed during the temple renovation and allegedly replaced, the temple management said the images were at their respective places.

"The idols on the ceiling have not been removed or replaced. An activist has made a false and frivolous allegation, and the temple authority will initiate legal action against him," the temple executive officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Prices Extend Gains For Third Consecutive Session, Rising ₹520 To ₹1,21,133 Per 10 Grams Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations
Gold Prices Extend Gains For Third Consecutive Session, Rising ₹520 To ₹1,21,133 Per 10 Grams Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across All Civic Hospitals | VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across All Civic Hospitals | VIDEO
BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row - Video
BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row - Video
'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air India Crash, Slams 'Nasty' Report By US Media
'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air India Crash, Slams 'Nasty' Report By US Media
Read Also
'Vande Mataram Ke Vibhajan Ne Desh Ke...': PM Modi Links National Song's 1937 Split To Partition Of...
article-image

According to a source at the temple, the two lizards were representative of two disciples of sage Gowthama who were cursed to become lizards for their faults. Lord Vishnu absolves them of their mistakes and liberates them from the curse.

"Devotees who visit the temple touch the lizards praying for the Lord’s blessings for good luck and blemish-free lives," the source said.

The temple is also the holy spot where the Athi Varadhar, a ten-feet long idol of Lord Vishnu made of fig wood, is placed inside the temple tank (Ananta Saras). The impressive idol is brought out of the water once in 40 years for the devotees to have darshan. His last appearance was in 2019.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air...

'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air...

'Bench Did Not Hear Any Party': Lawyers, Activists, Animal Lovers Express Outrage After SC Orders...

'Bench Did Not Hear Any Party': Lawyers, Activists, Animal Lovers Express Outrage After SC Orders...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'RSS, BJP Never Sung Vande Mataram In Their Offices, Avoided It Despite Universal Reverence':...

'RSS, BJP Never Sung Vande Mataram In Their Offices, Avoided It Despite Universal Reverence':...

Meghalaya Celebrates Wangala Festival; Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Garo Tribe's...

Meghalaya Celebrates Wangala Festival; Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Garo Tribe's...