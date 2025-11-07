'Became Voice Of India's Freedom Struggle': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of National Song 'Vande Mataram'; VIDEO

PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of National Song 'Vande Mataram (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, marking 150 years of the national song, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said that Vande Mataram became voice of India's freedom struggle, it expressed feelings of every Indian.

We have to build a nation which is at the top on basis of knowledge, science and technology: PM Modi.



Vande Mataram became voice of India's freedom struggle, it expressed feelings of every Indian: PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/Mfmy642fZP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2025

The Prime Minister said that the event will generate new energy among Indians. "Today, November 7, is a historic day. We are having a grand celebration of 150 years of the creation of Vande Mataram... This event will generate new energy among crores of Indians... My greeting to every citizen on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram," PM Modi said while speaking at the event.

#WATCH | Delhi | At the event commemoration 150 years of National Song 'Vande Mataram' PM Modi says, "... Today, November 7, is a historic day. We are having a grand celebration of 150 years of the creation of Vande Mataram... This event will generate new energy among crores of… pic.twitter.com/Yf4U4drrvh — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the national song. This timeless composition inspired India's freedom movement.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath"