 Mumbai: 2 Children Injured In Andheri East Building Fire; Blaze Doused Within 30 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Children Injured In Andheri East Building Fire; Blaze Doused Within 30 Minutes

Mumbai: 2 Children Injured In Andheri East Building Fire; Blaze Doused Within 30 Minutes

Two children were injured due to suffocation after a fire broke out on the second floor of a seven-storey residential building in Andheri East on Saturday morning. The blaze, reported around 7:48 am, was confined to household items and electrical installations and was extinguished within 30 minutes. The children were hospitalised; the cause is under investigation.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 Children Injured In Andheri East Building Fire; Blaze Doused Within 30 Minutes | Representative image

Mumbai: Two children suffered suffocation injuries after a fire broke out on the second floor of a seven-storey building in Andheri East on Saturday morning. The blaze was brought under control within half an hour. The injured children were first treated at a private hospital and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further treatment.

A fire broke out at around 7:48 am on Saturday at Narmada co-operative society in Sangharsh Nagar, at Chandivali, Andheri East. Fire and emergency agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and ward staff, were mobilized immediately.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks
article-image

According to fire officials, the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, an electric cycle, clothes, household articles, domestic goods, a fridge, and plastic utensils in Room No. 207 on the second floor of the building. The fire was extinguished by 8:21 am.

Two children sustained burn injuries due to suffocation. They have been identified as Jukid Dhumal (F/10 years) and Vivan Chaudhary (M/7 years). After receiving first aid at Muktabai Hospital, they were transferred to Rajawadi Hospital for further treatment. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after an investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Budget 2026-27 Charts Path For Sustained, Fast & Inclusive Growth: NITI Aayog Arvind Virmani
Budget 2026-27 Charts Path For Sustained, Fast & Inclusive Growth: NITI Aayog Arvind Virmani
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Hospitalised After Arrest In 1995 Case; Rahul Gandhi Terms It Political Vendetta
Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Hospitalised After Arrest In 1995 Case; Rahul Gandhi Terms It Political Vendetta
Mumbai Police Roll Out New Footwear For Traffic Cops, Sparking Debate On Comfort
Mumbai Police Roll Out New Footwear For Traffic Cops, Sparking Debate On Comfort

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Roll Out New Footwear For Traffic Cops, Sparking Debate On Comfort
Mumbai Police Roll Out New Footwear For Traffic Cops, Sparking Debate On Comfort
Mumbai: 2 Children Injured In Andheri East Building Fire; Blaze Doused Within 30 Minutes
Mumbai: 2 Children Injured In Andheri East Building Fire; Blaze Doused Within 30 Minutes
Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of Team India's T20...
Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of Team India's T20...
'Ghar Pe Betiya Nahi Hai Kya?' Girl Confronts Man for Allegedly Clicking Her Photos At Mumbai's...
'Ghar Pe Betiya Nahi Hai Kya?' Girl Confronts Man for Allegedly Clicking Her Photos At Mumbai's...
Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket Off Mumbai Coast
Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket Off Mumbai Coast