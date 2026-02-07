Mumbai: 2 Children Injured In Andheri East Building Fire; Blaze Doused Within 30 Minutes | Representative image

Mumbai: Two children suffered suffocation injuries after a fire broke out on the second floor of a seven-storey building in Andheri East on Saturday morning. The blaze was brought under control within half an hour. The injured children were first treated at a private hospital and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further treatment.

A fire broke out at around 7:48 am on Saturday at Narmada co-operative society in Sangharsh Nagar, at Chandivali, Andheri East. Fire and emergency agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and ward staff, were mobilized immediately.

According to fire officials, the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, an electric cycle, clothes, household articles, domestic goods, a fridge, and plastic utensils in Room No. 207 on the second floor of the building. The fire was extinguished by 8:21 am.

Two children sustained burn injuries due to suffocation. They have been identified as Jukid Dhumal (F/10 years) and Vivan Chaudhary (M/7 years). After receiving first aid at Muktabai Hospital, they were transferred to Rajawadi Hospital for further treatment. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after an investigation.

