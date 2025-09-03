 Western Railway Extends Bandra–Ajmer Special Train Services For Festive Season
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, especially during the festive season, Western Railway has extended the trips of Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus & Ajmer on existing timings, halts & composition.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway Extends Bandra–Ajmer Special Train Services For Festive Season | File

Train No. 09622/09621 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer (Weekly) Special [18 Trips]

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Special departs from Bandra Terminus every Monday at 09:35 hrs and reaches Ajmer at 08.50 hours the next day. The trips of this train have been extended from 06th October to 1st December, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Special departs from Ajmer every Sunday at 06.35 hrs and arrives at Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hours the next day. The trips of this train have been extended from 05th October to 30th November, 2025.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Vikramgarh Alot, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, and Kishangarh station in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 3-Tier (Economy), Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for the extended trips of Train No. 09622 will open from 04.09.2025 at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit  www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

